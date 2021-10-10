Zacks: Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDI. Northland Securities began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DDI remained flat at $$17.62 during trading hours on Friday. 134,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,939. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

