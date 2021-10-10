Zacks: Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post $430.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $440.10 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

