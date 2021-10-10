Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

FCPT opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,733,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

