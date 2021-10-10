Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.04. FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. South State CORP. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.