Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.04. FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. South State CORP. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.