Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Aegis boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $778.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

