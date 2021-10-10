Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 77,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,455. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

