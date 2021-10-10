Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 77,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,455. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

