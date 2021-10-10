Zacks: Analysts Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post $1.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 71,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,968. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Viad by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viad by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Viad by 56.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.