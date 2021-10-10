Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $54.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $423.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

