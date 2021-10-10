Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.07.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

