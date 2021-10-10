Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.45. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.37. 398,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

