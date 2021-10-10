Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.90. 693,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,358. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,693 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after buying an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

