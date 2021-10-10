Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,175,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,284,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

