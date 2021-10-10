Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 3,440,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

