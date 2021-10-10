Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 220,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

