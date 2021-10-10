Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,280. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

