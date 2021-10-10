Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

