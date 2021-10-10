Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. The company has a market cap of $366.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.20. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

