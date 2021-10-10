Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) to Hold

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:NTST opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $930.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2,352.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,639,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 400,485 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

