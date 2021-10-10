Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $708.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 347.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 631,764 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

