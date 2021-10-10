Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Sell

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. On the flip side, declining Communication and Related Services business has been weighing on its top line. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Stericycle have declined in the year-to-date period.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

SRCL opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 282.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129,543 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Stericycle by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

