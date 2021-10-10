Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.30.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,408.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,918 shares of company stock valued at $26,161,215. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.