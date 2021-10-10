Zacks Investment Research Lowers Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

ISDR opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.92. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.