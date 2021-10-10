Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.