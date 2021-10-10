Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

NYSE:TCS opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

