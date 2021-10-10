Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $350,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,407,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,132. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

