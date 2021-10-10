Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Strong-Buy

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera alerts:

KYOCY stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.