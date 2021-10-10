Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

