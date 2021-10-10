Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.66

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 10826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

