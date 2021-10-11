$0.01 EPS Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. trivago posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

