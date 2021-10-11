$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 21,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,846. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

