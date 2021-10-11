-$0.14 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. 245,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,232,552. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.60. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 302,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.