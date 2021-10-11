$0.38 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 24,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,342. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.