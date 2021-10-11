$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,461.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.