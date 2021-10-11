$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Colfax posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE CFX opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 642,625 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

