-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.