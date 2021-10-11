-$0.73 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AVROBIO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AVROBIO by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in AVROBIO by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

