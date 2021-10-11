$1.25 EPS Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.14. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 346.0% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.88. 15,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,963. The Timken has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.