$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $754.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 845,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 166.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 714,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,626,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

