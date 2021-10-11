1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Critical Survey

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.59% 26.47% 11.27% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

47.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and AiHuiShou International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 2 0 3.00 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.23%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 123.68%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and AiHuiShou International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.91 $118.65 million $1.84 16.16 AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.17 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �. Through the Celebrations Passport � loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet �, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

