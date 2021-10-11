102,680 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 655,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of UFS stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.