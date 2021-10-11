103,088 Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Infinera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. 16,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

