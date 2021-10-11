11,574 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. 19,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

