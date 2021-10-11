12,759 Shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.32 on Monday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

