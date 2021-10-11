141,804 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Purchased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 74,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.