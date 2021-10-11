1,432,781 Shares in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,432,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,829,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.54% of Taboola.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBLA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $23,287,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $8,280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,724,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

TBLA opened at $8.78 on Monday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

