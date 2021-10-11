150,000 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,000. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 2.07% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth $364,705,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $121,245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $53,892,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $52,686,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $47,316,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.99. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,982. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $425.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.07.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.70.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.