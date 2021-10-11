15,946 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

