1,633 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Purchased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.05. 368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,265. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.