1,755 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 30.5% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,036,000 after buying an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $10,906,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $143.24 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.